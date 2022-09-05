Previous
Next
DSC_0972 by ziggy77
Photo 2407

DSC_0972

5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
659% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely light and bokeh!
September 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise