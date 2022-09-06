Previous
Next
Hydrangea....... by ziggy77
Photo 2408

Hydrangea.......

For over 35 years my Hydrangea has always been white, but I presume because of the hot dry weather, the soil has changed and produced a lot less leaves and these mottley pink. (I prefer the white).
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
659% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
The weather has not been kind to the hydrangeas this year - mine look leggy !! and the pale pink one is a deep red ! Hope things will be more normal next year !
September 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise