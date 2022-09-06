Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2408
Hydrangea.......
For over 35 years my Hydrangea has always been white, but I presume because of the hot dry weather, the soil has changed and produced a lot less leaves and these mottley pink. (I prefer the white).
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4173
photos
295
followers
139
following
659% complete
View this month »
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
Latest from all albums
2403
2404
2405
1090
2406
2407
1091
2408
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The weather has not been kind to the hydrangeas this year - mine look leggy !! and the pale pink one is a deep red ! Hope things will be more normal next year !
September 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close