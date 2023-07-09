Previous
Dishevelled dandy...... by ziggy77
Photo 2554

Dishevelled dandy......

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
699% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely close up and detail.
July 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise