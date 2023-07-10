Previous
Curly wurly ......... by ziggy77
Photo 2554

Curly wurly .........

10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
699% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !fav
July 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
Love the curls and tones.
July 8th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Wow amazing. Fav
July 8th, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely swirl 🍥 of pink tones.Fav😊
July 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise