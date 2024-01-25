Sign up
Previous
Photo 2680
Japanese Quince...........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
5
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
27
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
25th January 2024 3:28pm
Tags
sooc
,
japanese-quince-white
bkb in the city
Beautiful
January 25th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful closeup capture
January 25th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Lovely….
January 25th, 2024
wendy frost
ace
A lovely flower and capture.
January 25th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Lovely on black
January 25th, 2024
