Previous
Photo 2679
Abstracted blue and pink............
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
22nd January 2024 3:05pm
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful abstract.
January 22nd, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
I always enjoy your artsy flower pics
January 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
this is fabulous Jo, wonderful processing and tones. I wish I had time to play around ;-)
January 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
