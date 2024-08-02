Previous
African daisy pointillism~~~~~ by ziggy77
African daisy pointillism~~~~~

Befunky pointillism filter.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
2nd August 2024

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK.
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful
August 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
August 2nd, 2024  
Dave ace
Looks like a beautiful painting
August 2nd, 2024  
Alison Hewitt Bailey ace
Cool processing; the image puts me in mind of a pastel painting.
August 2nd, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely soft image
August 2nd, 2024  
