Photo 2815
Flower amid the grass~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
flower
grass
sooc
Corinne C
ace
A delightful image
July 30th, 2024
