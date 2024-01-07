Previous
The ring fits! by zilli
7 / 365

The ring fits!

Labelled as an eyesore, a bagel, a giant waste of money,... On that sunny day, it was a sight to behold!
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Zilli

Photo Details

