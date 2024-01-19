Previous
Sunny winter day at the cemetery by zilli
Sunny winter day at the cemetery

In winter the sky can be so beautiful when the sun is shining. The tombstones are a form of memento mori. The railing on the right and the branches on both sides help provide depth.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Zilli

@zilli
