From Mr. Pink by zilli
21 / 365

From Mr. Pink

One of the sculpture series Le Mignonisme by Philippe Katerine, aka Mr. Pink.

What is Mignonisme? It's an artistic movement, founded by Philippe Katerine, that celebrates beauty in simplicity and wonderment in the everyday through touching and funny creations!

- https://placedesarts.com/en/event/parcours-le-mignonisme-par-philippe-katerine

3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Zilli

@zilli
Thank you for dropping by and leaving comments!
