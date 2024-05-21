Sign up
Previous
142 / 365
Riding the light train
The Réseau express métropolitain (REM; lit. 'Metropolitan Express Network') is a light metro rapid transit system in Greater Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It consists of five stations and connects Downtown Montreal with the suburb of Brossard. ~
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/R%C3%A9seau_express_m%C3%A9tropolitain.
The May half and half challenge
21st May 2024
21st May 24
0
0
Zilli
ace
@zilli
Pushed by doing the themes and competitions. Appreciate your comments and fav’s!
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
mayhalf-2024
,
rem-montreal
