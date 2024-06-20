Sign up
172 / 365
Passage
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Zilli
ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
4
2
Green Sandbox
Pixel 7a
17th June 2024 3:14pm
architecture
,
zilli-for2024
,
architecture-6
,
people-31
Boxplayer
ace
Nicely framed
June 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture with lovely textures and framing.
June 20th, 2024
