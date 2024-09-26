Previous
Luciano Pavarotti by zilli
Luciano Pavarotti

Statue of the tenor in front of the theater of his hometown. More here: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luciano_Pavarotti

Theater in Modena: https://www.teatrocomunalemodena.it/
Zilli~

@zilli
