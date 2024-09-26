Sign up
Previous
147 / 365
Luciano Pavarotti
Statue of the tenor in front of the theater of his hometown. More here:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luciano_Pavarotti
Theater in Modena:
https://www.teatrocomunalemodena.it/
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
Tags
zilli-for2024
