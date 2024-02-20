Previous
Le Old House by zilli
Le Old House

Located in the Mekong Delta, this is the house where Marguerite Duras's lover, Huynh Thuy Le, lived. She described their love affair in The Lover, which won the Goncourt Prize, and was made into a movie.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Zilli

@zilli
Hi, this is my first 365 challenge. I hope to improve my photography skills and learn from all the wonderful photographers in the community. I...
