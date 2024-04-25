Sign up
116 / 365
Shadow play
Challenge: People - Reflection
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Zilli
ace
@zilli
Propelled by 365 community, themes and challenges.... Thank you for dropping by and your comments!
Tags
reflection
,
shadow
,
interactive art
,
zilli-for2024
,
people-30
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great collage! It goes from reassuring and loving in one panel to scary and sci-fi-ish in the next! What a combo!
April 24th, 2024
