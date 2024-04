Photo taken at the Arsenal Contemporary Art | Caroline Monnet Exhibition"Monnet's interpretations of traditional Anishinaabe geometry transform industrial materials and counter extractive paradigms that position humans as separate from the land, apart from the ecosystem. Infusing intimacy and emphasizing relationality, she articulates an outlook that centers the interconnectedness of all beings and matter within the natural environment..."More about the exhibition at: https://www.holtrenfrew.com/en/store-events?event_id=arsenal-ogilvy-refresh-2024 More on Caroline Monnet at: https://carolinemonnet.ca/ Challenge: B&W Still life