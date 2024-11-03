Previous
The Story of the Owl and the Siksik by zilli
The Story of the Owl and the Siksik

Sculpture by Manasie Akpaliapik. Whalebone, white stone and black African wonderstone, 1999

The animal called a “siksik" in Inuktitut is a small rodent known in English as a ground squirrel. It is the only Arctic mammal that hibernates. According to the story, in order to avoid being eaten by an owl, who is blocking the entrance to his burrow, a siksik encourages the owl to perform a dance with his eyes closed and his legs spread. As the owl dances, the siksik races back into his den, which is represented by the storyteller's mouth. More here: https://www.musee-mccord-stewart.ca/en/exhibitions/manasie-akpaliapik-inuit-universe/
