Previous
School children at the Botanical Garden by zilli
183 / 365

School children at the Botanical Garden

Montreal
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nice capture
November 1st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A creative composition and I love the Fall color contrasting with the dark grey wall
November 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise