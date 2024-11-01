Sign up
296 / 365
An old schoolhouse
In the Montreal Botanical Garden
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
2
3
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
gloria jones
ace
Great find and capture
November 1st, 2024
Dave
ace
Nice. Wonderful sharp focus
November 1st, 2024
