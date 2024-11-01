Previous
An old schoolhouse by zilli
296 / 365

An old schoolhouse

In the Montreal Botanical Garden
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
81% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great find and capture
November 1st, 2024  
Dave ace
Nice. Wonderful sharp focus
November 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise