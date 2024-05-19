Sign up
Previous
140 / 365
Stalls in Old Montreal
Souvenir stores. Images on the left and right: Montreal City Hall, Nelson Monument.
May Half and Half Challenge
19th May 2024
19th May 24
2
0
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Green Sandbox
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
13th May 2024 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
mayhalf-2024
,
street-art-14
Diana
ace
Oh they look fabulous, what are they used for?
May 17th, 2024
Zilli
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Old Montreal is a very touristy area. They are stores for souvenirs, etc.
May 17th, 2024
