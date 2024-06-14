Previous
"What is Home?" by zilli
"What is Home?"

Artwork by street artist Asbestos to call upon people to think about the question.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Zilli

@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what's important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don't work out, take another...
Diana ace
Interesting street art! to me home is where the heart is ;-)
June 15th, 2024  
Chrissie
Great shot and great mural.
June 15th, 2024  
