73 / 365
What a door!
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
Zilli
ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what's important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don't work out, take another...
Photo Details
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
architecture-6
,
people-31
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture, so much beautiful architecture you are finding.
June 18th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely. The door is so big and wide.
June 18th, 2024
