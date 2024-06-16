Previous
Next
Nature in the city 2 by zilli
168 / 365

Nature in the city 2

We need to ‘seize today’s exceptional opportunities for mending present imbalances and stitching the highly damaged tapestry of our planet’ Pakistani architect Yasmeen Lari
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Zilli

ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise