168 / 365
Nature in the city 2
We need to ‘seize today’s exceptional opportunities for mending present imbalances and stitching the highly damaged tapestry of our planet’ Pakistani architect Yasmeen Lari
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
Zilli
ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what's important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don't work out, take another...
Photo Details
Album
Green Sandbox
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
16th June 2024 10:31am
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
30dayswild-2024
