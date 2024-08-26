Previous
Ginger cat, ginger cat, why are you unhappy? by zilli
217 / 365

Ginger cat, ginger cat, why are you unhappy?

August theme: line from the song, Ginger cat by Yeti Set Go

Ginger cat, ginger cat, why are you unhappy?
I’ve got your dinner out on time.
Your box is clean, you slept ten hours.
Most would say you’re doing fine.
26th August 2024

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Sounds like a fun song- and of course the image is fun too!
August 27th, 2024  
