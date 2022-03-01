Previous
Kosmo in Orange by 2022julieg
61 / 365

Kosmo in Orange

I’ll give rainbow month a try! Here is my orangish dog Kosmo in our orange chair.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Julie

I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
