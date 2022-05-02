Previous
Ant at Work by 2022julieg
123 / 365

Ant at Work

Amazing light after a thunderstorm, and the ants are already back on the peony buds doing their work.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Photo Details

