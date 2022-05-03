Previous
Hello Llamas by 2022julieg
Hello Llamas

When my boys were small, we would drive past this field with llamas and say “hello llamas!” Now, this road is part of daily walk so “Hello Llamas” is now a daily saying for me.
Julie

