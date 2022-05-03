Sign up
124 / 365
Hello Llamas
When my boys were small, we would drive past this field with llamas and say “hello llamas!” Now, this road is part of daily walk so “Hello Llamas” is now a daily saying for me.
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd May 2022 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walk
