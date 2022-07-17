Previous
Next
Daisy or Mum by 2022julieg
199 / 365

Daisy or Mum

I’m not sure what this flower is. I just call it Lenore, named after the friend who shared it with me from her garden.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise