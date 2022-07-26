Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
208 / 365
And…it’s done
My mom’s house is complete inside with just a few things to touch up outside. It will be on the market by the end of the week. It has been an excellent group effort (working with my siblings).
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
208
photos
23
followers
21
following
56% complete
View this month »
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th July 2022 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close