Crisp and Clear by 2022julieg
209 / 365

Crisp and Clear

The pink pair has been my favorite for the past four years. I finally found a frame I loved just as much. Ummm…it’s amazing how much my prescription has changed. Everything is once again crisp and clear!!!
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Julie

