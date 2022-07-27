Sign up
209 / 365
Crisp and Clear
The pink pair has been my favorite for the past four years. I finally found a frame I loved just as much. Ummm…it’s amazing how much my prescription has changed. Everything is once again crisp and clear!!!
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
209
photos
23
followers
21
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th July 2022 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
