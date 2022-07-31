Sign up
Previous
Next
213 / 365
Tonight’s Kansas Sunset
A gorgeous sunset to close the last day of July.
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
0
0
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
31st July 2022 8:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
kansas
