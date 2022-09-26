Previous
sooc-Orange by 2022julieg
270 / 365

sooc-Orange

The cooler weather (mid 80s instead of 100s) has brought out new blooms! I thought these were finished for the season.
26th September 2022

Julie

Julie
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Phil Howcroft ace
gorgeous colours and composition
September 26th, 2022  
