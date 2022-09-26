Sign up
270 / 365
sooc-Orange
The cooler weather (mid 80s instead of 100s) has brought out new blooms! I thought these were finished for the season.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Tags
garden
,
nf-sooc-2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
gorgeous colours and composition
September 26th, 2022
