Previous
Next
Garden Mum 4 by 2022julieg
279 / 365

Garden Mum 4

I really had no idea what colors of mums I was buying when I bought all of these at the end of the season. It was a nice surprise to see the variety of colors I got.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise