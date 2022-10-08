Previous
Feels Like Fall by 2022julieg
Feels Like Fall

Today’s walk required a warm jacket, gloves, and a hat. It was chilly but gorgeous out.
8th October 2022

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
