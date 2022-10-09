Previous
It’s a windows open, cool breeze kind of day here in Kansas.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
