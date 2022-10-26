Sign up
300 / 365
Walking into Sunlight
The setting sun on the trees created a gorgeous evening walk.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
300
photos
23
followers
25
following
82% complete
View this month »
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th October 2022 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walk
,
trees
bkb in the city
Beautiful place for a walk
October 27th, 2022
