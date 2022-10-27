Previous
Overcast by 2022julieg
301 / 365

Overcast

Evening walks on overcast days make a beautiful soft photo.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
bkb in the city
Beautiful indeed
October 28th, 2022  
