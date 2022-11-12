Sign up
317 / 365
Thankful Day 12
Today (and always) I am thankful for my husband. It’s his birthday and we spent today at a football game of his favorite college team. I’m so thankful for each of his birthdays because he has overcome many health challenges. Each birthday is a gift!
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
317
photos
23
followers
25
following
Views
7
365
iPhone 13 Pro
12th November 2022 2:25pm
Tags
thankful
