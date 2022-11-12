Previous
Thankful Day 12 by 2022julieg
317 / 365

Thankful Day 12

Today (and always) I am thankful for my husband. It’s his birthday and we spent today at a football game of his favorite college team. I’m so thankful for each of his birthdays because he has overcome many health challenges. Each birthday is a gift!
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Photo Details

