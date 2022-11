Grateful for Portrait

Todays subject of things I’m grateful for is this beautiful portrait of my boys when they were small taken by a local photographer. It’s a gorgeous image-one I asked him to create because the picture was in my head but I didn’t yet have the skill to create it. We bought an 11x14 from the photographer (it was the biggest we could afford at the time). He created this one for his studio as a sample. When he retired, he sold it to us for the cost of the frame. Deal for us!