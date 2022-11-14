Previous
Grateful day 14 by 2022julieg
319 / 365

Grateful day 14

I took this shot early today from my front porch. Our expected “trace amount” of snow is now over two inches deep tonight and it is going to snow for a few more hours. I’m grateful for the moisture and the beauty of falling snow.
Julie

I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
