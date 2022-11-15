Previous
Grateful Day 15 by 2022julieg
320 / 365

Grateful Day 15

I’m so grateful for this beautiful world we live in, and that I was taught to appreciate it. My walk was later than usual tonight, and I was gifted with this beautiful scene!
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
