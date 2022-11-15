Sign up
320 / 365
Grateful Day 15
I’m so grateful for this beautiful world we live in, and that I was taught to appreciate it. My walk was later than usual tonight, and I was gifted with this beautiful scene!
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
0
0
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
320
photos
23
followers
25
following
87% complete
View this month »
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th November 2022 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thankful
