Grateful day 18 by 2022julieg
323 / 365

Grateful day 18

This is my youngest. I’m so thankful for him for many reasons! Today he helped me by posing so I could practice with my new flash to prep for our family photos on Sunday.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Julie

