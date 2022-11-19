Sign up
324 / 365
Grateful day 19
Today I am grateful that 90% of my Christmas shopping is done! I still have a few photo gifts to create after Thanksgiving and need to go to one more store for a gift. Then, I’m done with shopping and have time to focus on family and time together.
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
Boxplayer
ace
Oh well isn't that a relief.
November 20th, 2022
