Grateful by 2022julieg
Grateful

Today and always I am thankful for my family. (And thankful they let me take family pictures as often as I want!)
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
bkb in the city
Great group shot
November 21st, 2022  
summerfield ace
great looking family. great family portrait. i like it. aces!
November 21st, 2022  
