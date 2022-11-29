Previous
Next
Grateful day 29 by 2022julieg
334 / 365

Grateful day 29

It’s late and I realized I needed to post a photo. This is the only photo I took today-a shot to show my son our Christmas card. Thankful I had at least one. And, thankful all my Thanksgiving guests and our family are still testing negative.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise