334 / 365
Grateful day 29
It’s late and I realized I needed to post a photo. This is the only photo I took today-a shot to show my son our Christmas card. Thankful I had at least one. And, thankful all my Thanksgiving guests and our family are still testing negative.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
0
0
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
334
photos
23
followers
25
following
91% complete
View this month »
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th November 2022 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thankful
