341 / 365
Reflections
I am eating a snack and realized “No picture yet today!”. Looking around, I saw my favorite reflected view of my Christmas tree-that will work. Phew!
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
334
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
Views
7
365
iPhone 13 Pro
6th December 2022 6:58pm
