Patience by 2022julieg
342 / 365

Patience

I was on the way to dinner with my high school friends when I had to stop for the train. Thankfully I took a photo because it if the only one from today.

7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
