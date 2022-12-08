Previous
Sitting in the Dark by 2022julieg
Sitting in the Dark

My guys kindly tease me because I love to sit in a darkened room, especially with Christmas lights. I find it relaxing and peaceful.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
GaryW
Looks like a lovely peaceful scene!
December 9th, 2022  
