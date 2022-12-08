Sign up
343 / 365
Sitting in the Dark
My guys kindly tease me because I love to sit in a darkened room, especially with Christmas lights. I find it relaxing and peaceful.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
1
0
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
GaryW
Looks like a lovely peaceful scene!
December 9th, 2022
