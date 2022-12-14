Previous
Next
Little Red Tree by 2022julieg
349 / 365

Little Red Tree

This red Christmas tree brought great joy to my mom before she died. She loved it when I took it to her and she kept it up year round. When I see it now at my house, it reminds me of her.

I put chocolate ornaments on it when I put it out. I have yet to see anyone eat an ornament, yet they are all gone by the first of January. :)
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise