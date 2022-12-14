Sign up
349 / 365
Little Red Tree
This red Christmas tree brought great joy to my mom before she died. She loved it when I took it to her and she kept it up year round. When I see it now at my house, it reminds me of her.
I put chocolate ornaments on it when I put it out. I have yet to see anyone eat an ornament, yet they are all gone by the first of January. :)
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
Julie
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th December 2022 4:15pm
